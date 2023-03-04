Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb said on Friday the people of Pakistan knew the “criminals” very well who had ruined the national economy. The minister shared the offi­cial data on her Twitter handle showing how the Pakistan Ter­eek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had ruined the economy. Ac­cording to the data, the Federal Bureau of Revenue collected Rs 3,843.8 billion during the Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz government from 2013-2018 and Rs 3,828.5 billion during the PTI regime, she said. Sim­ilarly, she said, the fiscal defi­cit stood at 4.1 percent during the PML-N government, and it rose to 7.9 percent during the PTI rule.