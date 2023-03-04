Share:

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said on Friday that the country will never go into default.

Addressing an annual conference of the Pakistan Medical Association in the federal capital, Mr Ashraf said the promise made by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to reinstate the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had been fulfilled.

Underscoring the importance of controlling the situation of depression in the country, Mr Ashraf said, "Getting rid of the depression will only be possible, when we convey healthy discussion to the masses.

Speaking about the role of masses in terms of electing the representatives, Mr Ashraf said, "Only those people serve the masses, who are elected by them.

Acknowledging the medical field, Mr Ashraf said, "The scope of medical field is immense. Its objective is to serve humanity. The role of the doctors is quite important as they try their all-out efforts to save the lives of the people." He also commended the efforts of the PMA.

Stressing the need for all-out efforts to serve the country, Mr Ashraf said, "Irrespective of all the differences, we should fulfil our responsibilities with enthusiasm to express our love with the motherland."