LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) contin­ued its province-wide operation against milk adulteration mafia and disposed of 12,105 litres of contaminated milk in three districts including Lahore, Jhelum and Raheem Yar Khan. On the directions of PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik, dairy safety teams placed screen­ing pickets at the entry and exit points of different districts as well as inspected dairy shops.

The authority disposed of 10,000 li­tres of adulterated milk in Lahore, 700 litres of unwholesome milk in Raheem Yar Khan and 1,405 litres of impure milk in Jhelum. While PFA’s dairy safety teams placed pickets in different ar­eas of Lahore including Gajjumata, Ada Plot, Babu Sabu Interchange, Ravi Toll Plaza, Saggian Bridge and Sundar Mul­tan Road. The director general said that the quality of thousands of litres of milk was examined by modern lactoscan ma­chines and discarded 302 maunds of milk after proving contamination of pol­luted water, urea and hazardous ingre­dients in the milk.