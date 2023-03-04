Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) on Friday announced to start the process of elections after Eid al-Fitr. Haroon Malik, Chairman PFF NC, who came to meet IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari here at the ministry, said: “We had a meeting with the country’s whole football community on February 28. “All stakeholders clubs were present in the meeting to discuss the game.

All have agreed to start the process of district elections after Eid on May 15, but some also demanded more time to fulfill constitutional demands. Now that we have a date, so this is good news for the football fraternity of Pakistan,” he said on Friday. Malik said the IPC Minister has been very helpful and gracious throughout the whole process.

“FIFA wants election should be held according to the PFF Constitution. Eight departments will participate in the election while Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir will not. The clubs have been given a date after which scrutiny will be held,” he said. Earlier, Mazari said it was very kind of Malik on part of FIFA that he came for a meeting. “We had a fruitful meeting regarding the elections,” he said.