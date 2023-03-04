Share:

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the premier said that Pakistan valued its mutually beneficial ties with the United States and was determined to further enhance its trade and investment in multi-dimensional fields of IT, agriculture and industry.

PM Shehbaz directed the envoy to identify further avenues of collaboration to promote Pak-US trade and investment.

He further directed Pakistan’s Mission in Washington and the authorities in Pakistan to extend full cooperation to American investors. PM Shehbaz underscored that the government was working on a priority basis to further ease trade and investment-related rules and regulations.

The ambassador briefed the prime minister about the performance of Pakistan’s mission in the US.