ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Mau­lana Fazl ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Friday. During the meet­ing held at the Prime Minis­ter's House, political situation in the country came under discussion, says a press state­ment issued by the PM Office on Friday.

Also, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Friday affirmed the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Qatar in diverse fields, based on common val­ues and aspirations for future.

The prime minister ex­pressed these views in a meet­ing with Qatar’s ambassador Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrah­man bin Faisal Al Thani, who briefed him on various activ­ities undertaken to enhance the brotherly relations be­tween the two countries.

Shehbaz Sharif acknowl­edged the mutual commit­ment of both sides to trans­late the deep-rooted relations into mutually rewarding eco­nomic ties. He thanked Qatar for its humanitarian support to people of Pakistan in the aftermath of unprec­edented floods in 2022. He stressed the impor­tance of further enhanc­ing bilateral cooperation in all avenues of mutual interest and benefit. Qa­tari Ambassador thanked the prime minister for his stewardship in furthering the brotherly bilateral re­lations and assured reci­procity and support from the Qatari side in this re­gard. Qatar hosts around 250,000 Pakistani dias­pora, playing an import­ant role in the develop­ment of both the nations. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the estab­lishment of diplomatic re­lations between Pakistan and Qatar. Both sides are committed to celebrating this anniversary in a be­fitting manner. ‘Bara Kahu flyover collapse’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday taking note of the collapse of the un­der-construction flyover at Bara Kahu formed a committee to inquire into the incident.

The inquiry committee headed by former Interi­or Secretary Shahid Khan will examine every aspect of the incident that oc­curred on Thursday. The committee was directed to prepare an inquiry re­port on an emergency ba­sis and submit it to the prime minister. PM Shar­if said that no negligence would be tolerated in the construction of the Bara Kahu flyover project.

‘KARACHI ELECTRIC’

Meanwhile, Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Karachi Elec­tric after privatisation, had witnessed an im­provement in efficien­cy including reduced line losses and increased reve­nue collection, which was an example for other pow­er companies.

The prime minister ex­pressed these views in a meeting with a four-mem­ber delegation of Kara­chi Electric. He urged the investors of K-Electric to also make investment in energy sector including the solar-powered elec­tricity generation.

He said the local and for­eign companies should ex­plore the energy sector of the country by making in­vestment. Shehbaz Shar­if directed to resolve the problems faced by the Ka­rachi Electric on priority basis. He mentioned that the government was taking steps to install solar-pow­ered panels at public build­ings. The meeting was at­tended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PM’s Special As­sistant Jahanzeb Khan and senior government offi­cials. The K-Electric dele­gation comprised Sheikh Abdul Aziz Hamd Aljo­mia, Non Executive Direc­tor K-Electric Shan Abbas, Chief Executive Director K-Electric Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi and Chief Regulatory Offi