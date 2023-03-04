Share:

LAHORE - In re­sponse to the notice taken by care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, police have arrested three sus­pects for committing sexual assault against women during a robbery in Gujranwala. The arrested suspects include Sajid and real brothers Amer and Zeeshan Shani. The arrested sus­pects have been accused of sexually assaulting women in four separate incidents of robbery. Meanwhile, the CM has asserted that the suspects will not escape from the detrimental pun­ishment according to the law adding that no effort will be spared to provide justice to the affected women