Rawalpindi - police have booked a transgender person on charges of leading prayers as imam in the mosque in a village for more than 18 months by hiding his gender, informed sources on Friday.

The case was registered with Rawat police Station under section 419 of ppC and The punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958- 9 against the accused identified as Muhammad Khan son of Gul Jahan, hails from Mianwali, on complaint of Raja Muhammad Shafique, they said. However, no arrest was made so far by the investigators, sources said. according to sources, Raja Muhammad Shafique, resident of dhaki Village, lodged a complaint with pS Rawat stating the mosque committee had floated an advertisement for hiring an imam for the mosque in the village.

He added a person namely Muhammad Khan son of Gul Jahan approached the committee members and told during interview that he could lead prayers and teach Quran to children in the mosque. after consulting with other members of committee, Muhammad Khan was hired as imam who had led prayers and funerals for more than one and half year, the applicant said. He said the imam also arranged marriages of scores of people as nikkah Khwan adding that Khan Muhammad informed the mosque committee that he wanted to resign and go to Saudia for work.

The applicant told that the locals arranged a farewell in honour of the imam. He said that he along with other villagers spotted a beggar in the village later identified as Muhammad Khan, the former imam, he said adding that it was disclosed that Khan was a transgender and had committed a crime by leading prayers. Raja Muhammad Shafique asked police to register case against the accused and to arrest him. Police filed a case against the accused and began investigation.