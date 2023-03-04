Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi has called for greater collaboration between Pakistan and the United States in the fields of education, agriculture and Information Technology, adding that both sides had tremendous potential to enhance cooperation in these sectors.

The President made these remarks while talking to the visiting delegation of California’s State Assembly, led by Mr Chris Holden, which called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. Welcoming the delegation, the President said that Pakistan and the US enjoyed a long-standing and broad-based relationship, which needed to be further expanded for the mutual benefit of the two countries. He appreciated the signing of the Sister-State Resolution between Punjab and California on January 9, 2023. He said that Punjab had great potential to attract US investment and businesses that would help amplify the trade between the two countries