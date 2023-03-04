Share:

The textile industry is the largest source of export earnings and employment opportunities for the country, but it has been facing severe problems for years due to government policies and economic problems.

According to Chaudhry Salamat Ali, Patron Chief of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association, textile exports are continuously decreasing due to shortages of raw materials, gas shortage,s and delay in sales tax refunds. Talking about the war, he said that if the problems faced are not solved immediately, the textile industry will be completely shut down and lakhs of workers will become unemployed. He said that among the problems faced by the industry, the biggest problem is the disruption in the gas supply. Due to the shortage of raw materials, the prices of yarn, chemicals, and parts are also continuously increasing in the market.

Surplus foreign exchange was earned through exports, but due to the ongoing decline in exports for the past few months, foreign exchange reserves have fallen to the lowest level in history, so it is necessary for the government to solve the problems of export industries.

Solving the problems of the textile industry can play a key role in the recovery of the economy by increasing export earnings and employment opportunities, so it should be given a prominent place in the government’s priorities.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.