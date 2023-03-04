Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi opened an open court in his office to give relief to applicants. Special Secretary Operations Shoaib Jadoon was also present. Pun­jab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that in the De­partment of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education, the applications of applicants are being heard on a priority basis on a daily basis through the open court. My office is al­ways present to solve the prob­lems of applicants, he said. Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that immediate decisions are being made on the requests of the ap­plicants. We will not tolerate delaying tactics on the request of any applicant. About 100 per cent merit will be ensured on the applications of the ap­plicants, he added. Secretary Health directed to process the requests of the applicants im­mediately. Immediate process­ing of the applications is the basic right of the applicants, he added. Secretary Health Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi further said that instead of keeping the applicants standing in queues, priority is being given to hear­ing the petitions on a priority basis through the daily open court. Applicants will not have to face any difficulty in the De­partment of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education