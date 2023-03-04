Share:

Pakistan’s star players Hasan Ali left cricket fans stunned by pulling of an excellent relay catch at boundary during Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) at the Pindi Stadium on Friday.

The viral video shows Karachi Kings batter Irfan Khan smashing bowler Tom Curran towards the boundary. The ball was close to hit the boundary for six when Hasan Ali displayed jaw-dropping fielding skills as he grabbed the ball mid-air, threw it back to co-fielder Rassie Van Der Dussen who successfully caught the ball to complete a spectacular relay catch.