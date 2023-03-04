ISLAMABAD - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Raja Jawad Abbas on Friday observed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Chairman used to give examples of Britain but he did not respect the court and brought thousands of people along with him during his appearance in judicial complex.
During hearing of a case, the judge remarked that Imran Khan had brought around 2,500 people along with him during his appearance in last hearing.
He observed that the political party was named with ‘justice’ but in court the activists had been chanting slogans. Judge Raja Jawad Abbas said the court had the CCTV footage of the incident during the appearance of Imran Khan.
It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan was appeared before the ATC on February 28, in an FIR registered by Sangjani Police Station.
However, another FIR was registered against him in Ramna Police Station regarding vandalizing in judicial complex Islamabad.
Also, Islamabad Police on Friday said that all the cameras were working properly around Islamabad Judicial Complex and some of the accused deliberately damaged them.
In a statement, the police spokesman said the personnel of the Security Division and Operations Division were on duty as per the security plan. However, the security cordon was deliberately breached by the accused who assaulted the officials to put pressure on the court.
The security personnel deployed inside the judicial complex refrained from the use of force due to respect for the court premises and restraint was exercised to ensure the presence of the accused in the court.
The spokesperson said no jammers were installed in the judicial complex. PTI workers dressed as lawyers forcibly opened the outer gate from inside the court premises and they have been identified.
He said that police and FC refrained from using force due to respect for the court premises.
Islamabad Capital Police will cooperate in all judicial proceedings, he added. Police have appealed to avoid baseless and false accusations as misinformation is being spread to create confusion and uncertainty among the public. Respect for law enforcement agencies is imperative and senior lawyers are expected to avoid baseless accusations against their law enforcement agencies.
The matter is under hearing in the court and more details will be revealed in the process of investigation, the police spokesperson said.