ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi Friday announced April 30 as the date for holding the elections of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab. The president made this announcement after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Earlier, the ECP had proposed a poll date, between April 30 to May 7, for holding general elections of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, and had further suggested to hold elections preferably on a Sunday.
Also, President Arif Alvi had a meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman at Governor House Lahore on Tuesday and discussed a host of issues including the Supreme Court’ recent judgment about holding the general elections to the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KPK.
A communique issued from the Governor House after the meeting said that President Dr Arif Alvi endorsed the actions of the Punjab governor in the wake of Punjab Assembly’s dissolution saying that they were in accordance with the Constitution. The president also said that decision of the Supreme Court had also validated the governor’s stance [about not giving the election date].
It may be recalled here that the PTI had been critical of the Punjab governor for not announcing an election date after the Punjab Assembly stood automatically dissolved on chief minister’s advice. The governor had taken the plea that since he had not signed the CM’s summary regarding the assembly’s dissolution, he was not bound under the constitution to appoint a date for Punjab Assembly elections. During the meeting, the president and the governor reiterated their determination that the betterment of the country lies in following the constitution and law. Talking about the current problems facing the country, the president said they were temporary in nature and the future of Pakistan was bright. Earlier, the Punjab governor warmly welcomed the president at the Governor’s House. President Ali was in the city to attend a wedding ceremony here. There were also reports of his meeting with the PTI chief Imran Khan, but the party sources did not confirm any such meeting.