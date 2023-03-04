Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi Friday announced April 30 as the date for hold­ing the elections of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab. The pres­ident made this an­nouncement after con­sidering the dates proposed by the Elec­tion Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP).

Earlier, the ECP had proposed a poll date, between April 30 to May 7, for holding gen­eral elections of Pro­vincial Assembly of Punjab, and had fur­ther suggested to hold elections preferably on a Sunday.

Also, President Arif Alvi had a meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman at Governor House Lahore on Tues­day and discussed a host of issues includ­ing the Supreme Court’ recent judgment about holding the general elections to the provin­cial assemblies of Pun­jab and KPK.

A communique is­sued from the Governor House after the meet­ing said that President Dr Arif Alvi endorsed the actions of the Pun­jab governor in the wake of Punjab Assem­bly’s dissolution saying that they were in accor­dance with the Consti­tution. The president also said that decision of the Supreme Court had also validated the governor’s stance [about not giving the election date].

It may be recalled here that the PTI had been critical of the Punjab governor for not an­nouncing an election date after the Punjab As­sembly stood automati­cally dissolved on chief minister’s advice. The governor had taken the plea that since he had not signed the CM’s sum­mary regarding the as­sembly’s dissolution, he was not bound under the constitution to appoint a date for Punjab Assem­bly elections. During the meeting, the president and the governor reit­erated their determi­nation that the better­ment of the country lies in following the consti­tution and law. Talking about the current prob­lems facing the country, the president said they were temporary in na­ture and the future of Pa­kistan was bright. Earli­er, the Punjab governor warmly welcomed the president at the Gover­nor’s House. President Ali was in the city to at­tend a wedding ceremo­ny here. There were also reports of his meeting with the PTI chief Im­ran Khan, but the party sources did not confirm any such meeting.