Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha division Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the deputy commissioners to ensure arrangements to celebrate ‘Punjab Culture Day’ on March 14 in the division. He issued these directions while chairing a meeting regarding Punjab Culture preparations at his office on Friday.

The commissioner said various programmes should be organised while ensuring participation of people from all walks of life in the events. It was briefed in the meeting that planning was being made to celebrate Jashne-Baharan in the district from March 14 to 20 while in Khushab district Jashn-eBaharan would be celebrated from March 4 to 6. Sargodha DC Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Khushab DC Shabbir Rana, Mianwali DC Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Bhakkar DC Dr Noor Muhammad Awan, PHA DG Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Director Information Shahzad Ahmed Virk, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Assistant Director Arts Council Adnan Khaliq Bhatti and other relevant officers were also present.