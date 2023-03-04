Share:

LAHORE-CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin visited United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week to follow up with international investors after the successful participation of RUDA at the Dubai International Property Show (IPS) in February.

During the three-day IPS event in Dubai, RUDA represented Pakistan, attracting interested international investors, expatriate Pakistanis, and visitors from various business backgrounds having a good impact by creating a number of leads.

RUDA signed seven MoUs at the event, and four of the investors visited Pakistan for a site visit and to mature the MoUs.

After the IPS event, CEO Imran Amin had 14-15 meetings with various parties, of which eight were successful and productive leading to portfolio management and inventory liquidation with different firms covering avenues like G2G, B2B and PPP projects generating the foreign direct investment (FDI) of $600 million.

Amin visited Dubai this week to meet with three specific parties i.e. The Ministry of Finance to explore best practices of G2G and PPP projects, H&S Global which is playing a leading role in servicing development giants like Emaar and Damac and ISHRAQ, a hospitality industry firm with a diversified portfolio of hotel property brands.

These meetings provided an opportunity for RUDA to explore potential collaboration opportunities and promote its development projects to a wider audience. “The follow-up visit to the UAE was an excellent opportunity for RUDA to build on the success of our participation in IPS,” said CEO Imran Amin.

“We are pleased to have signed several MoUs and are excited to explore potential partnerships and investment opportunities in Pakistan,” he added. Overall, RUDA’s participation in IPS and subsequent follow-up visit to the UAE has helped to create a positive image for Pakistan and demonstrated RUDA’s commitment to developing world-class infrastructure in the country.