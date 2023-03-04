Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistani rupee recovered Rs 6.62 against the dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 278.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 285.08.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 280 and Rs 282.8 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 7.73 and closed at Rs 295.37 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.10, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 04 paisas to close at Rs 2.04, whereas a decrease of Rs 7.54 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 333.72 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 341.26. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by Rs 1.8 and Rs1.77 to close at Rs 75.81 and Rs 74.19 respectively.