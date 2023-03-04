Share:

Peshawar - President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ishaq urged the government on Friday to take practical steps to promote small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large-scale manufacturing industries.

The SCCI president advocated for the modernization of relevant institutions and the expediting of business community issues. He stated that the traders’ community is facing a slew of challenges and issues as a result of the incumbent government’s anti-industry and trade policies. He added that the situation has become alarming and deteriorating as a result of the departments’ illogical and illegal actions.

The chamber president advocated for the establishment of a strong monitoring, evaluation, and scrutiny system in government institutions, as well as the provision of services to traders and industries through a true one-window operation.

Ishaq made the remarks while speaking with traders and industrialists on Friday during the visit of Adnan Jalil, the provincial Caretaker Minister for Industries, Trade, Technical Education, and Revenue.

SCCI former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, ex-vice president Abid Yousafzai, SMEDA provincial president Rashid Aman, chamber executive members, Women chamber president Azra Jamshid, vice president Anila Khalid, and other officials from KP-EZDMC, KPBOIT, KP-TEVTA, SIDB, traders, industrialists, and exporters were present on this occasion.

The Chamber president demanded that KP-EZDMC stop issuing plot cancellation notices to industrialists and requested a two-year extension in plot allotment for the establishment of an industrial unit. He requested that soft loans be made available through banks to small businesses, industries, and female entrepreneurs, as well as the proactive steps be taken to revamp and modernise institutions.

Ishaq also advocated for encouraging colonisation in existing industrial estates throughout the province, as well as ensuring chamber representation on boards of all relevant government departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Azra Jamshid, president of the Women Chamber, emphasised the importance of introducing flexible policies for women entrepreneurs and ensuring the availability of soft loans through banks.

While responding to reservations, complaints from the business community and various questions from participants, Caretaker Minister Adnan Jalil acknowledged that the business community, particularly industrialists, faced several issues, the majority of which were related to KP-EZDMC. He also stated that the provincial government is taking practical steps to promote businesses, industries, trade, and exports.

The minister stated that initiatives have been launched to resolve business community issues on a timely basis. He directed that the KP-EZDMC meet with the SCCI to develop a joint mechanism for resolving industrialists’ issues. He also directed KP EZDMC management to submit a written report at the meeting the following Monday.

The minister stated that the government is committed to reforming and revitalising institutions and that the government will use all available resources to assist the business community and resolve their issues on a priority basis.

The SCCI president thanked the minister for taking serious note of the issues confronting the business community and issuing directives for their amicable resolution. He expressed hope that the interim government’s initiatives to promote business and trade will have a tangible and long-term impact