RAWALPINDI - A terrorists was gunned down during an exchange of fires when security forces launched an Intelligence Based Oper­ation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, yes­terday. According to the ISPR, the intense fire exchange took place between the army troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also re­covered from the killed ter­rorist. The killed terrorist re­mained actively involved in terrorist activities against secu­rity forces and killing of inno­cent citizens. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation and expressed their full sup­port to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.