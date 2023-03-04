RAWALPINDI - A terrorists was gunned down during an exchange of fires when security forces launched an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, yesterday. According to the ISPR, the intense fire exchange took place between the army troops and terrorists. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
