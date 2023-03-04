Share:

ISLAMABAD - The high powered Selection Board on Friday superseded six senior officers of Pakistan Administrative Service including former secretary to the exchief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, while promoting rest of 10 PAS officers, 2 officer of postal service and an officer of information service from BS- 21 to BS-22—a highest grade in the civilian bureaucracy.

A meeting of a high-powered Selection Board was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair whose members are secretary cabinet, secretary establishment and principal secretary to the prime minister where a list of 48 BS-21 officers belonging to PAS was placed for consideration.

However, the board has given the approval of only 10 officers of PAS for their promotion in BS-22 and superseded 6 officers for which reasons best known to the board.

The officers who were superseded by the board include Amna Imran Khan, Muhammad Ajmal, Irum Bukhari, Tahir Khursheed, Aftab Akbar Durrani and Abdul Aziz Uqaili. T

ahir Khursheed is reportedly the bureaucrat, who was criticised by the senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Khawaja Muhammad Asif. Kh Asif in the National Assembly a few days ago, alleged that the bureaucrat, during his high profile posting in Punjab during the last government took over a billion rupees in cash as gift from different people at the marriage ceremony of his daughter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khursheed remained posted as secretary to the former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and reportedly enjoyed full autonomy in posting transfers across the province; however, later he was sent to the federal government, where he also served as federal secretary (in charge).

The board has promoted a total of 10 PAC officers including Ahmed Hanif Orakzai, Yousaf Khan, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Sajid Siddique, Capitan Retired Saeed Ahmed Nawaz, Arif Anwar Baloch, Awais Manzoor Sumra, Ali Sher Mahsud, Syed Ali Murtaza and Waseem Mukhtar Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, two officers belonging to postal service Khalid Javed and Hassan Akhtar Khan were also promoted in grade 22 while sole officer of the Information Group Shahera Shahid was also promoted to grade 22.