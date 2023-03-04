Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation on Friday called for a probe into alleged malpractice in overpayments amounting to Rs 272 billion to the retired employees of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and formed a sub-committee on the matter.

The committee, which met here at Parliament House under the chair of Senator Hidayat Ullah, took the matter of payment of pensions and emoluments to those employees of the PCAA that retired in the years between 2014 to 2015 and 2022 to 2023.

The meeting commenced with a briefing on the issue and was informed that such retired employees were supposed to be paid pensions and other emoluments according to the PCAA Pay and Pensions Regulations 2014, which were amended in 2019. However, instead they had been paid according to the government’s PCAA Service Regulations 2000. The PCAA inadvertently kept granting pension increases in line with the federal government till 2019, the members were told.

The committee was further informed that this resulted in over payment to pensioners – the disbursement of which amounts to Rs 272 billion. The committee stressed the need for stringent investigations to probe the matter and formulated a sub-committee for this purpose.

The chair directed that a report should be submitted to the committee within 30 days.

Regarding issues faced by retired employees of PCAA related to house grants, and medical and leave encashment, the committee decided that the sub-committee should also look into the matter. A Special audit was recommended as well.

Deliberating over the matter of setting up counters of different agencies at all airports in one place to facilitate passengers, the committee recommended that training may be conducted to sensitize staff to a more cordial environment. Reviewing the matter of cutting of international airline routes due to non-remittance of ticket sales in foreign exchange, the committee decided to send recommendation in writing to the Ministry of Aviation to call a collective meeting with all airline heads in order to dispel the negative opinion built about Pakistan and convince them to resume operations as usual.