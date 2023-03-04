Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticized the Pakistan Dempcratic Movement for sticking to government despite the failing economy.

Talking to the media, he said there was crisis like situation in the country and the PDM wanted to pardon off its NAB cases by avoiding the elections while highlighting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was always ready for the elections.

He said he was treated even worse than the prisoners facing criminal cases in the prisons and the reforms were imperative to reform the prisons.

Mr Qureshi added stability would only come through transparent elections because the PDM could not provide economic relief to the people while mentioning the traders and investors were afraid of the policies of Ishaq Dar.