Share:

HYDERABAD-The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to Chief Secretary and Secretary Health Sindh with the directions to explain the reasons for not approving the schemes for the construction of a kidney centre, a paediatric hospital and a cardiology hospital in Latifabad.

In a petition filed by advocate Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench observed that those schemes were cited in the budget books of fiscal 2013-14 and fiscal 2014-15 as unapproved schemes with an allocation of Rs 20 million against each. However, the schemes neither received approval nor a mention in the subsequent budgets. The court also noted that the comments of the respondents show that the funds allocated for those unapproved schemes were transferred to other schemes in the same sector in Qasimabad taluka of Hyderabad. The SHC directed the Sindh government to submit a detailed report with the reasons justifying disapproval of the schemes. The court further ordered the provincial government to ensure that the same schemes were not only approved but were also timely implemented. The hearing was adjourned for 4 weeks.

SHC summons Sindh Chief Secretary for delay in opening service centers

The Sindh High Court has summoned the Sindh Chief Secretary on March 9 to explain the reason behind delay in opening the service centers to facilitate the public visiting the Revenue Department’s offices for the immovable property registration matters.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Thursday directed the Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput to appear in person with a detailed report about the progress achieved in establishing and activating the service centers as well as the explanation for delay in doing the same.

In its order the court observed that the purpose of establishing the center was to maintain computerized land records in the record of rights and to facilitate the public in the registration of property. The order cited the Sindh Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2013, which had defined the centers. According to the Act, the center was established to maintain the computerized record of rights of a district or taluka and to provide services for mutation, transfer, execution and registration of deeds. It would also provide certified copies of computerized record of rights and other matters connected to computerized record of rights.

The petitioner Irshad Ahmed Qazi maintained that almost 10 years had passed since enactment of the 2013 Act but the Sindh government had failed to establish and activate the centres. “Due to such unreasonable delay and inaction on part of the government, not only the public being prejudiced, but the arbitrary and illegal actions and demands of the revenue officials are being encouraged,” he said.

The bench observed that if the centers had not been activated as complained by the petitioner, then it was a matter of grave concern.

The SHC directed the Sindh Chief Secretary to satisfy the court by explaining the causes behind delay in making those centers functional. The hearing was adjourned to March 9.