KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has met the inactive leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Amir Khan at his residence, a local tv reported.

MQM-P leader Amir Khan remained inactive in politics for a long time and he also met Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori at the Governor’s House a few days ago. The governor met the MQM-P leader at his residence in Federal B Area on his invitation. During the meeting, they exchanged views on the political developments and ongoing talks with the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Khan said that the political leadership will have to play a role in ending the sense of deprivation of the Karachi and Hyderabad citizens. He thanked Governor Tessori for accepting his invitation. He said that he has never given negative remarks against the governor. He added that Tessori should continue his efforts to address the issues of the citizens of urban Sindh.

Tessori said that MQM-P is now united and all of its leaders are on the same page. He said that differences among political parties are part of democracy. He expressed concerns about the unfulfilled promises of the Sindh government with the MQM-P.