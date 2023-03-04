Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh government on Thursday stopped issuing yellow number plates for vehicles’ registration. As per details, Deputy Director Admin Sindh Excise and Taxation department Zia Shah the issuance of yellow numbers plates has been stopped and new number plates with the security feature are being issued to the vehicle owners.

The stock of the yellow number plates has been moved to the godown of the department and almost 250,000 new number plates have been issued to the vehicle owners, Shah added. He asked the citizens to get their new number plates within three days as there is no delay in the process. The people wanting to replace their yellow number plates with new ones can also get them within three days. It may be noted that in 2020, the Sindh government started issuing retro-reflective number plates for vehicles. The development followed the Sindh cabinet’s approval for the introduction of advanced number plates of motor vehicles with security features.