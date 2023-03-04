Share:

QUETTA - At least six miners died and five others sustained injuries as a coalmine in Sharag area of Har­nai district caved in on Thurs­day afternoon.

According to Levies sources, in a 27-hour evacuation and rescue operation, the dead bodies of six miners were pulled out and five injured miners were rescued of the collapsed mine. The heart-wrenching accident in Coalmine No. 94 of Petty contractors Saleh Muhammad Agha, Muhammad Agha occurred on Thursday at 2:00pm in Tehsil Shahragh, PMDC area of the Harnai disttict

Meanwhile, one dead body was retrieved and 5 injured miners were rescued alive on Thursday, while the remaining five bodies were pulled out on Friday.

The deceased were identi­fied as Mirdad son of Mahmood Khan, Isa Muhammad son of Ab­dul Hameed, Sanaullah son of Fateh Khan, Ahmad Allah son of Inayatullah, Akhtar Muhammad and Akbar Jan son of Ali Jan.

The injured included Habi­bur Rehman, Gul Muhammad Achakzai, Abdul Karim Achakzai resident of Pishin, Ismail Achakzai resident of Pishin, and Kamal Khan resident of Quetta.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after the completion of medi­co-legal formalities. Moreover, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed con­dolences and sympathies with the bereaved family Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday expressed grief over the death of six miners and the injuries of at least five of them in Shahrag coal mine accident.

While expressing deep concern over the increasing incidents in the coal mines, the chief minister directed the department of min­erals to compile a comprehen­sive report regarding the causes of accidents and their remedies as well as what safety measures could be taken in the mines.

He had also instructed the minerals department to regu­late the mine owners in plan­ning safety measures in their mines, otherwise, action would be taken against them.

The CM said that protect­ing the health and lives of the miners was the responsibility of their respective owners and they had to fulfil this obligation.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace, and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude. The chief minister also directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured miners