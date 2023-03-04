Share:

MULTAN - South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar has given six months deadline to complete the Nishtar II Hospital mega projects, stating that any further delay in the completion of project would not to be tolerated.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held to review the progress of the Nishtar II project here on Friday. He said the government was spending a huge amount of Rs9.45 billion on Nishtar II Hospital and the project will provide health facilities to the people across south Punjab. South Punjab Secretary Specialised Healthcare Ghulam Farid Shahid, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jehangir attended the meeting while IDAP officials gave briefing.

The ACS directed IDAP to resolve all the issues related to connection of Sui gas, electricity and laying of sewerage line and to start landscaping and plantation work soon. While giving briefing, IDAP officials said the project of Nishtar II was moving rapidly towards its completion as gray structure of the building has been completed, the work of painting was in progress while the biomedical machinery has been imported. It was informed that Rs5.73 billion have been spent on the construction of the building, the hospital will consist of 500 beds while 10 modern operation theaters were being constructed there. It was further informed in the briefing that the hospital project covers an area of 57 acres of land and Rs4.3 million will be spent on landscaping and plantation project.