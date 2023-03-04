Share:

SARGODHA - The 19th annual sports gala of the Sargodha University started here on Friday in which students of all departments participated with great enthusiasm. According to a press release, issued by the university, a total of 19 games competitions would be held in the sports gala, which was organised by the University Teaching Departments Sports Committee and the Directorate of Sports.

Team events for students include cricket, football, shooting ball, basketball, handball and tug-of-war, while team events for female students include cricket, football, basketball, etc. Individual events include badminton, table tennis, chess and athletics competitions. The first phase of the sports gala would conclude on March 6.