LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division Mu­hammad Ali Randhawa announced on Friday that Jashan-e-Baharan [spring festival] celebrations would kick off in the provincial capital from March 5 and continue till March 12. Talking to the media at Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Headquarters (Jilani Park) along with PHA Director General Zeeshan Javeed, he said that the festival would be celebrated with the coordination of Information & Culture Department, district administration, PHA, Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Punjab Sports Board. The district administration would supervise activities of the festival including security of different events, he said and added that Jashan-e-Baharan was being celebrated at the divi­sional level, in which sports, cul­tural activities, tourism, music, bird and pet shows and fireworks would be organised. Canal bank and other main roads in the provincial capital would be illuminated tastefully, he added. The commissioner said that Punjabi folk music performances, Sufi festival, lights and sound show, ghazal festival, painting exhibition, women’s mushaira, classical mu­sic programme, comedy mushaira, musical gala and mehfil-e-sama programmes will be held to provide an opportunity to people to enjoy healthy outdoor and indoor recre­ational activities.