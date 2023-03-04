Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, SSP Security Division Masood Ahmed visited the route of the PSL teams and reviewed security arrangements, a police public relations officer said on Friday. During the visit, SSP Security directed the police officials and said that police personnel should be deployed around the under-construction buildings and foolproof security should be ensured during the teams’ movement.

He further said that every possible measure should be taken in order to provide best facilities to the police personnel coming from other departments on security duty. Islamabad police are using all available resources in order to ensure the security of foreign and national players and to maintain law and order throughout the city, he maintained. On the other hand, Islamabad police robbery and dacoity unit (RDU) police team have arrested a wanted member of a Lahori snatcher gang and recovered a snatched motorbike from his possession, he said.

He said that following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements involved in snatching and theft incidents in order to eliminate the crime from the city