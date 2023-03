Share:

SARGODHA - Unidentified dacoits killed a man during a dacoity at 127 SB at Fateh Khan, Draz Khail, in Sillanwali police limits here on Friday. The police said the accused entered the office of a stone crashing plant and held Syed Ameer and others hostage. Meanwhile, Niaz Ali, a tea staller, 45, came to the office to serve the staffers with tea when the dacoits opened fire at him who died on the spot while the accused managed to escape.