Terrorism in Pakistan originated after Pakistan supported the Afghan mujahideen during the Soviet–Afghan War and the subsequent civil war that erupted in Afghanistan. Many dark incidents happened. Peshawar has been an important part of this dark history.

Terrorist attacks in Peshawar include the 2016 Army Public School incident where many of our bright futures were bled after that the fear of terrorism continued in the country, but recently we see that Peshawar bleeds again. I am talking about the recent incident that happened in a mosque in Peshawar where many people were injured and lost their lives. Many homes became darker than usual, many lives were ruined and many futures were compromised. On that day a son could not meet his parents, a father could not meet his children, and a brother could not deliver his belongings to the house. Who was responsible for that?

Our history often sees these incidents and after a few days of every crisis, our lives go back to normal. We all are waiting for another tragedy to happen.

MALAIKA MALIK,

Lahore.