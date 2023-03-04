Share:

WASHINGTION - A State Department spokesman Thursday side­stepped a question about arrest warrants issued against PTI chief Imran Khan, saying the U.S. sup­ported peaceful upholding of democratic, consti­tutional, and legal principles in Pakistan.

“These are questions for the Pakistani people, not for the United States,” Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters when the correspondent of a private Pakistani TV channel asked him about an Islamabad court’s order for Khan’s arrest after he skipped a hearing on charges of selling state gifts and concealing his assets.

“We support the peaceful upholding of dem­ocratic, constitutional, and legal principles around the world, including in Pakistan,” he added at his daily press briefing. Replying to a question about the high frequency of inter­net shutdowns in India, particularly in the In­dian-occupied Kashmir, Price said that the U.S. talks about freedom of expression, freedom of people around the world to access information, while highlighting the importance of freedom of expression, including via access to the internet as a human right that contributed to strengthen­ing democracies and also countries.

To a question regarding Afghan refugees, the spokesperson said that the matter was being dis­cussed with Pakistani counterparts.

“We encourage all states to uphold their respec­tive obligations with regard to Afghan refugees or asylum seekers, and to refrain from returning them to anywhere where they could face persecu­tion or torture,” he added.