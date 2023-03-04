Share:

MIRPURKHAS- Scores of people, workers and of-fice bearers of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Mirpurkhas took out a ral-ly from railway station chowk here on Friday in protest against price hike and poverty. Led by Basheer Illahi, carrying banners and placards marched through main roads while raised slogans against the government. They arrived at local press club where they staged protest demon-stration. Speakers on this occa-sion have strongly condemned the government and held responsible it for present hike. They appreciat-ed the masses who had supported their strike call some days back. They demanded the masses to come out from their houses to take part in protest against hike in the country. They blamed that rulers had involved in gross corruption as result hike increasing day by day.