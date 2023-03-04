Share:

Mardan - Anjuman-e-Tahafuz Haqooq-e-Kashtkaran, President of Haji Namat Shah Roghanion, demanded on Friday that the government take strict action against illegal townships and stop the construction of townships on agricultural lands.

Namat Shah told the media that the government has banned the construction of towns on agricultural lands, but people are still settling on agricultural lands. “We want to question the government about why no action is being taken against these accused,” he added.

He questioned whether these defendants are so powerful and influential that they are above the law. He claimed that agricultural lands and food production in Pakistan are dwindling as a result of these illegal townships.

Namat Shah also stated that the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed and approved a law prohibiting settlement and town building on agricultural lands, but that the law is not being enforced.

He contended that the government machinery owed it to the accused and the officers who approved the illegal townships to take serious action.