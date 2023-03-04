Share:

Khyber - The Pak-Afghan highway remained closed for the second day on Friday in all three subdivisions of Khyber, namely Landi Kotal, Jamrud, and Bara.

It should be noted that following the distribution of the TESCO order, the local grid station crews across the merged tribal region were directed to provide tribesmen with only two hours of power supply around the clock due to the federal government’s withdrawal of the subsidy. As a result, tribal men in Khyber took to the streets in protest.

Protesters blocked the road in Charwazghai, Landi Kotal, and in front of the grid station in Jamrud, district Khyber. Similarly, Bara tribesmen organised a protest demonstration at Khyber square, Bara bazaar. Local administration officials approached the protestors and offered them four hours of power supply in 24 hours on behalf of higher-ups, but they declined and said it would not meet their needs.

They set up protest camps along the main road and closed it down to all traffic. The activists threatened to continue their protest until six hours of electricity were restored, and they announced a boycott of the upcoming polio eradication campaign.