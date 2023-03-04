Share:

Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that Pakistan is ready to further extend relief support to Turkiye.

He was talking to Türkiye's ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci who called on him in Islamabad.

Ishaq Dar shared sympathies for human and material losses in the deadly earthquake in Türkiye. He said the Government and people of Pakistan are saddened at the loss of precious lives and properties in the devastating earthquake and stand with the people of Türkiye in this difficult time.

The Turkish Ambassador expressed gratitude for providing immediate relief support to Turkish brethren in this difficult time.

Mehmet Pacaci said his country has strong bilateral ties with Pakistan on various fronts and apprised the Finance Minister of certain issues related to Turkish companies operating in Pakistan.

The two sides further exchanged views on the long-standing religious, cultural, political, economic and social ties between Pakistan and Turkiye. The economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries was also discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister highlighted the future potential areas for strengthening relations especially on the business and investment front extended maximum facilitation to the Turkish investors.