GUJRANWALA - Two youth received serious wounds as a kite string cut their throats in the precincts of Peoples Colony police station in Gujranwala on Friday morning.

According to police, both youths were taken to the hospital for medical assistance after suffering deep cuts to their hands and faces. The kite string incidents, which took place on Kashmir Road and Kacha Aimanabad Road, have exposed the negligence and false tall claims of Gujranwala Police.