Share:

Peshawar - The 5th International Conference on “Robotics and Automation in Industry (ICRAI),” organised by UET Peshawar’s Department of Mechatronics Engineering, the Society of Mechatronics Engineering, and the National Centre of Robotics & Automation (NCRA), began on Friday at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar.

This three-day conference will feature key speeches from academics from reputable Canadian and Australian universities, technical sessions, poster/industrial exhibitions, and Youth Robotic Competitions. IEEE is a co-sponsor of the conference, and financial sponsors include AH Group Companies, Karkun, the Directorate General of Science and Technology (DoST) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Pakistan Science Foundation.

The chief guest at the opening ceremony was Justice (R) Irshad Qaisar, Minister of Higher Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “As the practical and socioeconomic impact of our field grows, robotics and automation are increasingly taking centre stage in our lives and will play an important role in the future,” she said. She praised UET Peshawar for organising a conference on such an important topic.

Hamayat Ullah Khan, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance, praised the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and Chair conference in bringing together various stakeholders from industry, government, and academia. He urged researchers and scientists to examine the challenges confronting the province, which has vast resources but lags in many areas. “We must maximise the use of artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics to benefit human minds and society as a whole,” he said.

At the opening ceremony, Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, vice-chancellor of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, welcomed the participants. He praised Prof Dr Tahir Khan, Chairman of the Department of Mechatronics Engineering at UET Peshawar and Chair of ICRAI 2023, and his team for organising the mega event.

According to Prof Dr Tahir Khan, the ICRAI 2023 brings together researchers and companies to share ideas and advances in robotics and automation in the industry. The “Industrial project and poster exhibition” and the “Youth Robotics (YRT 2023) competitions are both taking place at the same time.

The conference attracted a record number of participants from provincial and national institutions, organisations, and governments from across the country. The exhibition featured 25 exhibitors, while the YRT 2023 competition featured over 300 teams from schools, colleges, universities, and madrasas from across the country.

Dr Umer Shehbaz, Central Project Director NCRA, EME NUST Islamabad, Prof Dr Sahar Noor, Dean MCI UET Peshawar, Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, Treasurer, Dr Khizar Azam, Registrar, UET officials, industry representatives, and a large number of conference participants and students were in attenda