LAHORE - Eminent scholars have emphasized on the promotion of peace and toler­ance in the society during the ‘mes­sage of peace conference’ held under the auspices of the Auqaf Depart­ment at historical Badshahi Mosque, here on Friday. Caretaker Minister for Auqaf Punjab Barrister Syed Az­far Ali Nasir was the chief guest on the occasion while Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, Direc­tor General Asif Ali Farrukh, Chair­man Central Ruet-e Hilal Committee and Khatib Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Maulana Asif Qasmi and other scholars were also present during the conference. Auqaf Minister Punjab Barrister Syed Az­far Ali Nasir said in his keynote ad­dress that there is a need to promote peace in the society and Ulema and Mashaikh have an important role in this. “The holy month of Ramadan is approaching, so it is necessary to raise the voice of peace from the Mi­hrab and Mimber”, stressed the min­ister. He further said that the goals of peace could be achieved by following the philosophy of inter-faith harmo­ny. Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that the Auqaf department would continue to play its role in promot­ing social peace. “Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also given special instructions for taking steps to promote peace and tolerance in the society”, he said. Secretary Au­qaf Tahir Raza Bukhari said that the Pegham-e-Amn Conference would send a positive message to every class. “The Auqaf Department has always provided a platform for pro­moting harmony and national unity”, said Bukhari. On this occasion, Chair­man Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khatib Badshahi Masjid, Mau­lana Abdul Khabeer Azad, said that Ulema and Mashaikh emphasized the need to promote peace and sta­bility at every opportunity. “Pakistan will be made a center of harmony and tolerance in every respect”, he pledged. In the conference, all the participants, including the provincial minister, joined hands and vowed to play their role in the promotion of national unity and tolerance. On this occasion, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Na­sir also offered a special prayer for peace and prosperity.