14 dead, 1245 injured in 1127 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE - At least four­teen persons were killed and 1245 injured in 1127 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 583 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 662 vic­tims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals. Further­more, the analysis showed those 665 driv­ers, 24 underage drivers, 159 pedestrians, and 435 passengers were among the victims of the crashes. The statistics show that 216 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 223 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisala­bad 85 in with 84 victims and at third Gu­jranwala with 60 accidents and 61 victims. According to the data 978 motorbikes, 65 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 27 vans, 13 passenger buses, 25 truck and 74 other types of auto vehicles and carts were in­volved in the accidents.