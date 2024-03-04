15 children dead from malnutrition, dehydration at Gaza hospital

GAZA - At least 15 children have died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospi­tal, the Gaza health ministry has said in a statement. “We fear for the lives of 6 (other) children suffering from malnutrition and diarrhea at the hospital’s inten­sive care unit as a result of the cessation of the electric gener­ator and oxygen and the weak­ness of medical capabilities,” Ashraf Al-Qidra, the Gaza health ministry spokesperson, said.

30,410 Palestinians have been killed and 71,700 injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct 7, the Gaza health ministry has said in a statement, Reuters reports.

90 Palestinians have been killed in the last 24 hours, the ministry added. A Hamas del­egation has arrived in Cairo to hold ceasefire talks on Gaza, a senior official told Reuters.

The delegation is being led by Hamas’ deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, the official add­ed. A Palestinian official familiar with the truce talks told Reuters that they were not yet close to fi­nalising a deal, when asked if one was imminent. An Israeli delega­tion is also expected to arrive in Cairo to take part in the talks.

Meanwhile, US Senator Ber­nie Sanders has called for an end to funding for Netanyahu’s government.

“Hundreds of thousands of children are facing starvation. Stop this war right now — no more money for Netanyahu’s government,” Sanders said in a post on X on Saturday that in­cluded a video of an interview he did with CBS News. Sanders, a senator for Vermont, has been a vocal critic of Netanyahu and President Biden’s unwavering support of the Israeli leader.

Yemen’s Houthis vowed to continue targeting British ships in the Gulf of Aden following the sinking of UK-owned vessel Ru­bymar, Reuters reports. The US military confirmed on Saturday that the UK-owned vessel Ruby­mar had sunk after being struck by an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Yemeni Houthi militants on Feb. 18. “Yemen will continue to sink more British ships, and any repercussions or other dam­ages will be added to Britains bill,” Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in the Houthi-led government, said in a post on X. “It is a rogue state that at­tacks Yemen and partners with America in sponsoring ongoing crimes against civilians in Gaza.” Donatella Rovera, a senior cri­sis response adviser at Amnesty International, says Israel, as the occupying power, is obliged un­der international law to cater to the needs of the population it oc­cupies, Al Jazeera reports.