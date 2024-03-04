Monday, March 04, 2024
3 convicts awarded death punishment

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 04, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK  -  Three convicts awarded death punishment and imprisonment in three different cases respectively.

In the first case, Additional Sessions Judge Hasanabdal Farkhanda Irshad awarded death punishment and Rs 2.5 lac fine to a murder convict Sakha­wat Hussain Shah. In another case, Additional Sessions Judge Attock Nadeem Abbas Saqi awarded nine year imprison­ment and Rs 0.4 million to a drug smuggler Bilal Rehman while the same learned judge awarded nine year imprisonment and Rs 80 thousand fine to a drug smug­gler Sabit Khan. On the other hand, Police Station Injra arrest­ed Khalid Mehmood for harbour­ing two proclaimed offender and helping them in fleeing. 

Similarly, police arrested Khurram Shehzad, Khalid Parvez and Ziarat Gul in electricity theft and stealing transformer coils respectively. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Meanwhile, police arrested fif­teen other outlaws including a proclaimed offender, bike lifter, gamblers and drug peddlers. Po­lice recovered three kg hashish, a shot gun, 153 kites, a stolen bike and two metallic strings from their possession. Those arrested include Taimoor, Imran, Hamza Ali, Saeed Ahmad, Ali Haidar, Mehran, Faheem, Riaz, Ahmad Yar, Javed, Ali Asghar, Waqas Khan, Safeer Umar Farooq and a lady. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.

OUR STAFF REPORT

