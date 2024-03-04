503,261 illegal Afghans returned to their homeland

ISLAMABAD - Repatriation of illegal foreign immigrants including Afghans to their homeland Afghanistan is continuing in a dignified and safe manner, reported on Sunday.

As per details, 5033 illegal Af­ghan nationals returned to their country from February 25 till March 2, taking the total num­ber of returned immigrants to 503,261. Over 217 families in­cluding 1573 men, 1048 women and 2412 children returned to Af­ghanistan in 204 vehicles. Earlier, 233 Afghan nationals were sent to Afghanistan via the Torkham border. According to details, a total of 6623 migrants were sent to Afghanistan, and another 5299 immigrants from Pakhtunkhwa, 138 from Islamabad, 1152 from Punjab, and 34 from Azad Kash­mir were sent to Afghanistan.

Efforts were made to send migrants to Afghanistan from Peshawar, other borders, and Angoor Adda in Kharlachi. A total of 3956 people were sent to Afghanistan via the Angoor Adda border, while 698 people were sent to Afghanistan from the Kharlachi border. It is perti­nent to mention here that Paki­stan reaffirmed its commitment to peace and prosperity in Af­ghanistan at a conference titled ‘Afghanistan’s Regional Cooper­ation Initiative’ held at capital of the war-torn country. Ambassa­dor of Pakistan in Kabul Ubaid Nizamani emphasized that the region must work together to harness mutually beneficial connectivity potential and ad­dress shared concerns.