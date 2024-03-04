Monday, March 04, 2024
Abiha Saeed wins title of 7th Ladies Amateur Golf C’ship

March 04, 2024
Lahore   -   The final round of the champion­ship at DHA Country and Golf Club Karachi was very com­pelling. Two sisters battled on the leader board: Abiha Saeed overtook her elder sister Dania Saeed, national cham­pion Prakha Ejaz and former champion Aniya Farooq. A large number of young golfers participated in the competi­tion, including an eight-year-old girl who also showed the essence of her ability. Director Tournament Humaira Khalid expressed that the trend of competition between women is increasing. Sixty women participated strongly in this championship, while the award-winners include Rubab Tabish in the U-12 category, Alina Fawaz in the U-16 cat­egory, Ruqia Habib in the net of B category, Rana Tabsum Sharif in gross, Humira Zee­shan in the net of C category, and Sobia Wasim in gross.

