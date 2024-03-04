Monday, March 04, 2024
Another suspect held as police decide to add Balaj Tipu's family members in murder probe

Web Desk
9:21 PM | March 04, 2024
National

Police claimed to have arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of Amir Balaj Tipu and decided to involve the family members of Balaj in the murder probe. 

According to police, two shooters were at the wedding ceremony to target Amir Balaj Tipu. One shooter was killed by the firing of his own accomplices, whereas his accomplice identified as Ayaz was arrested on Thursday. 

According to police sources, Ayaz had arrived at the wedding party with assailant Muzaffar. These two alleged shooters were dropped at the marriage party by Malik Sohail and his friend Ali.

Police said the investigation into the murder case was being carried out from various angles. It is reported that police have decided to include the family members of Balaj in the murder investigation. 

Ahsan Shah arrested on Wednesday had met Tefi Butt a month ago, said sources.

