Aqeel Khan retains Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Championship title

LAHORE - Aqeel Khan retained the 8th Hassan Tariq Rahim (HTR) National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 title with a commanding win over Mo­hammad Shoaib 6-0, 6-4 in the men’s singles final on Sun­day. The women’s singles final saw Sarah Mahboob Khan showcasing her dominance by defeating Sheeza Sajid with identical set scores of 6-4. In the men’s doubles, Moham­mad Shoaib and Muzamil Murtaza triumphed, adding another accolade to Shoaib’s impressive performance in the tournament despite his loss in the singles final. Aqeel’s victory not only reaffirmed his status as the top national ten­nis player but also earned him prize money of Rs 175,000, while runner-up Mohammad Shoaib received Rs 88,000. Women’s singles winner Sar­ah Mahboob Khan was award­ed Rs 150,000, and Sheeza Sa­jid took home Rs 75,000. The boys’ U18 singles title went to Hamza Roman after he over­came Hamid Israr 6-1, 6-2, earning Rs 70,000, while Israr received Rs 35,000.