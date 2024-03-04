Asad Toor remanded for another three days

ISLAMABAD - A sessions court in Islamabad extended journalist Asad Toor’s remand by three days on Sunday. Toor was brought to court by the Federal Inves­tigation Agency in a minivan, bound in handcuffs. Judi­cial Magistrate Abbas Shah presided over the hearing where FIA asked for a nine-day remand. Reserving the verdict after arguments were completed, Shah approved a three-day extension in Toor’s remand. Toor was reportedly on a hunger strike for the past five days, which he end­ed after journalists including Matiullah Jan reasoned with him in the court room.