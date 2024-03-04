Monday, March 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Asad Toor remanded for another three days

Asad Toor remanded for another three days
Agencies
March 04, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  A sessions court in Islamabad extended journalist Asad Toor’s remand by three days on Sunday. Toor was brought to court by the Federal Inves­tigation Agency in a minivan, bound in handcuffs. Judi­cial Magistrate Abbas Shah presided over the hearing where FIA asked for a nine-day remand. Reserving the verdict after arguments were completed, Shah approved a three-day extension in Toor’s remand. Toor was reportedly on a hunger strike for the past five days, which he end­ed after journalists including Matiullah Jan reasoned with him in the court room.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709505299.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024