Every nation needs an audacious leader who can raise a voice for the voiceless people. In the 1900s era, when Muslim leaders had the power to challenge any nation for rights, many leaders took effective steps for the betterment of their nation and the Muslim ummah. Influential leaders such as Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shah Faisal of Saudi Arabia, Anwar Sadat of Egypt, Muammar Qadhafi of Libya, and the Palestinian icon Yasser Arafat had the vision to make the Muslim ummah powerful in the world.
Their collaborative work created a steady Muslim ummah globally. However, many issues remained unsolved, such as the Palestine and Kashmir issues. At present, the situation in Palestine is grim. Israel has been carrying out a brutal genocide, and innocent children are crying out for help. The Kashmir issue, on the other hand, has been persisting for a long time. The Muslim ummah is helpless, and no leader has the ability to take stringent action against these injustices. There was a time when the Muslim ummah collectively made immediate decisions to overcome hurdles.
However, today’s Muslim leaders seem helpless and crippled. Our situation is far from that of the 1900s. We need strong leadership that can unite all Islamic countries and address global Muslim issues such as those faced by the Palestinians and Kashmiris. Muslim countries must choose capable leaders who strive to tackle these issues on a global scale.
MUJEEB REHMAN,
Larkana.