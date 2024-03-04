Monday, March 04, 2024
Balochistan corps commander visits Gwadar flood hit-areas

Web Desk
12:10 AM | March 04, 2024
National

Balochistan Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rahat Waseem visited the flood victims of Gwadar district on Sunday.

The corps commander was briefed about the issues being faced by the people of the flood-hit areas and the steps taken. During the visit, the commander also met the social and the regional elders.

He said the Pakistan army would be ensuring timely relief and restoration of the flood affectees due to the natural calamity in collaboration with the district administration and relevant institutions.

The army would stay in the region until the situation improves significantly, he added.

